WATERTOWN — “Resilient,” “thoughtful” and “mature” are some of the words Watertown High School Principal Chad A. Fairchild used to describe this year’s graduating class.
The newest Watertown alumni walked across the stage Friday and received their high school diplomas.
“They’re the kind of young people you enjoy being around,” Mr. Fairchild said. “They make you very proud, they make us very proud, they make their community very proud.”
The Watertown City School District presented diplomas to 168 students. The evening began with a parade that culminated at the high school football field.
Toward the back of the turf, students got out of their vehicles and made their way onto the turf via a red carpet.
Graduate Emma L. Shoemaker said she was “pretty excited” and “mostly nervous,” about graduation.
“I’m not ready to ‘adult’ yet,” she said.
She is looking to become a photographer and will begin selling her photography online and apply to colleges.
Before graduating, Emma spent time in Atlanta for the SkillsUSA Photography challenge, after winning a New York competition. She returned Friday morning.
She became interested in photography after her father bought her first camera in ninth grade, which led to her taking visual communications through the Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Her father, Joseph L. Shoemaker, who is in the military and stationed in El Paso, Texas, traveled to the north country to celebrate his daughter’s achievement.
“Just real excited to be here, and couldn’t be more proud,” he said.
Makayla B. Jewett said she is excited to graduate after facing learning challenges prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very hard doing online classes,” she said.
She said that the challenge of doing online classes makes this moment even more special for her, adding that she is happy she “made it.”
She said she plans to go into the workforce after graduation.
Jaden M. Johnson is looking to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and get his commercial driver’s license and work for the state, a decision he said he made about two months ago.
Jerisha E. Skannal said she wants to be a baker, something she has been interested in her whole life. Her twin sister will be receiving her diploma from Sackets Harbor High School today.
Her father, Jerry Skannal, said he is very proud of his daughter.
In 2020, the district planned graduation with restrictive COVID-19 rules. Last year’s outdoor commencement was largely free of pandemic restrictions.
