WATERTOWN — The Watertown High School pool is out of commission and in need of about $80,000 in repairs before it can reopen.
Empty for the past few months after rusted-out return jets in its original galvanized piping caused leaks, the empty pool means the high school swim team likely won’t have a home pool until winter.
If swim team practices start up again before the pool is fixed, the district has made an agreement with the Indian River Central School District to allow swimmers to practice there while their pool in Watertown is being repaired.
Jason Compo, director of facilities for the Watertown City School District, whose office is responsible for the overall maintenance and upkeep of all schools and grounds within the district, estimates the pool and its piping are roughly 30 years old, if not older.
He said repairs could be made by the end of winter break as a part of a capital outlay project approved during the May budget vote.
He said the project was submitted for approval with the New York State Education Department on Aug. 7, and he expects it will take four to eight weeks before the district can seek bidders to do the work.
“So conservatively, it would probably be after winter recess before the pool is open again,” Mr. Compo said.
