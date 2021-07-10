WATERTOWN — The Watertown City and Indian River Central school districts, in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County, have been awarded a total of $700,000 annually to offer 4-H afterschool programming in six new elementary school buildings starting in October.
According to a release, Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County is looking forward to the opportunity to serve an additional 450 youths with extended school day activities ranging from extra academic tutoring assistance and life skills to enrichment such as astronomy, ornithology and theater arts. The extension will provide safe, engaging environments for students after school.
In the WCSD, the program is called the 4-H Watertown Wellness Academy, serving K-4 students at Ohio, North and Knickerbocker. Cornell Cooperative Extension Association and the Watertown Family YMCA will partner to offer the programming.
“We are excited to learn that we will be able to expand afterschool opportunities for youth in our district,” said WCSD Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr in a statement. “The programs will have a strong academic, enrichment and healthy lifestyle focus.”
Each of the two school districts will receive a grant of $350,000 for the next five years. Extended school day programs are funded through the New York State Department of Education with the goal to provide support to students through extended day activities that will increase student achievement, provide extracurricular enrichment activities, and prevent school violence.
Indian River’s program, 4-H Building Resiliency in Youth, serves K-3 students at Theresa, Philadelphia and Evans Mills. This program will have an emphasis on academic enrichment.
“IRCSD is excited to further expand 4-H afterschool programming in three additional school buildings and looks forward to expanding this partnership in the future,” said IRCSD Superintendent Troy Decker in a statement. “This is a valuable opportunity to extend learning for our students.”
For more information, contact Mitch McCormick at (315) 788-8450 or ccejefferson.org.
