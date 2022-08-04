WATERTOWN — A Title IX audit of the Watertown City School District conducted last September included all the district’s sports teams and found…
WATERTOWN — A parent is accusing the Watertown City School District of discriminating against the girls lacrosse team, in violation of Title IX.
Peter M. Virga told the school board on Tuesday that inequity between the girls lacrosse team and boys team is “clearly” a violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.
The amendment prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance, a broad category that covers the school district.
Having a girls team for every boys team, Mr. Virga said, is not enough. It’s about everything else, including treatment, being equal.
Mr. Virga did not say why he chose Tuesday to address the board and could not be reached for further comment by press time.
Mr. Virga said that the girls team does not get to use the turf right after school for practice like other teams, despite that being a prime time for practice; that laundry is done for the boys and not the girls; and that helmets are provided for boys and not girls. He asked the board to come up with a preliminary response in 10 days. If no response is offered, he said there would be little choice but to file a lawsuit based on what he called a “violation of the rights of female student-athletes.”
“My girls both go to the high school,” Mr. Virga said as he addressed the board. “Under Title IX, public schools are legally required to provide equitable sports opportunities to both boys and girls in high school and at the collegiate level. I believe clearly the school district and its agents, which include the school board, the athletic director and the head coach, have been violating Title IX and discriminating specifically against the girls lacrosse team, as well as other female student-athletes and potential student-athletes.”
The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, which in part evaluates Title IX compliance, uses 11 categories to review equity of athletics opportunities. They are provision and maintenance of equipment and supplies; scheduling of games and practice times; travel expenses; opportunity to receive tutoring and assignment and compensation of tutors; opportunity to receive coaching, and assignment and compensation of coaches; provision of locker rooms, practice and competitive facilities; provision of medical and training services and facilities; provision of housing and dining services and facilities; publicity; support services; and recruiting.
Mr. Virga listed six categories for improvement that he believes apply to Watertown athletics. He focused on protective equipment, uniforms and athletic supplies in his remarks to the board.
“Some of you may or may not be aware of this: All boys lacrosse players, including modified, JV and varsity, receive helmets as soon as they get on the team, valued at around $250, but they go up from there,” Mr. Virga said. “Girls lacrosse players receive no equipment. Girls lacrosse players have uniforms that are over 10 years old, and these uniforms require that the girls wear skirts — which is outdated, stereotyping and humiliating to some players. The whole boys lacrosse program, modified JV and varsity, have practice jerseys. Girls do not have practice jerseys. Both lacrosse teams receive a yearly stipend for equipment and gear.”
His claims were not able to be independently verified.
According to cost breakdowns for the various district athletic teams, neither boys nor girls lacrosse had uniform allocations for the 2021-22 or 2022-23 school years. Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said the district has a five-year uniform replacement plan.
Mr. Virga said that in the years his daughter has been on the varsity team, money has not been spent on the girls lacrosse team, and he questioned where the funds are. He said the girls do not have a locker room, and while the boys varsity lacrosse team doesn’t either, both the JV and modified boys lacrosse teams have locker rooms.
“Girls lacrosse players do their own laundry, like I’m sure all of you do. Boys lacrosse players have their laundry done for them,” Mr. Virga said. “Girls lacrosse players have a head coach that never played women’s lacrosse and did not play lacrosse in college. The boys lacrosse teams have three coaches who played the sport they are coaching in high school as well as in college, to much individual and team success. Girls varsity lacrosse players have a coach who was relieved from his coaching duties from the boys junior varsity program just before being hired as the head of the women’s lacrosse program at Watertown High School, besides having zero experience in girls lacrosse.”
Mr. Virga said the girls lacrosse players last year were granted an assistant coach of their own gender who played lacrosse in college. He said that her biography online was impressive and she sounded like an elite women’s lacrosse player, one who could mentor young girls. He said that many parents were elated that there would “finally be strong female leadership that had been promised multiple times by Mrs. LaBarr when specific leadership and player safety questions were raised about the coach.”
He said the new hire says very little during practices and clearly understands her boundaries.
“It must be hard to coach when you’re trying to keep stats at the same time, reinforcing some outdated stereotypes for these young girls running around with her clipboard in her hand,” Mr. Virga said. “Unbelievably tremendous loss of opportunity for these girls. They all realize, every one of the girls realizes that she’s being held back from helping them further ambitions. Are these the values that we really want our young women to observe and base their opinions on?”
Mr. Virga went on to question why two-thirds of the Frontier League girls lacrosse programs have women as head coaches and Watertown does not, arguing that Watertown student-athletes deserve a strong female leader. He also claimed there is no training or access to medical services at Watertown, that if a student-athlete gets injured during practice or a game, they’re “apparently on their own.” He cited a sectional playoff game this past year during which a parent went onto the field and used what he called an inadequate medical kit to try to take care of her daughter as other materials were not available. He questioned what would have happened had this not been a minor emergency, and what the athletic department’s policies and procedures are to ensure student-athlete safety during games and practices.
“Six of these things are clear violations of Title IX and, therefore, I believe violate the civil rights of these female student-athletes,” Mr. Virga said. “The main question is who was in charge of athletics? As far as I know, we don’t have an athletic director as of yet — why hasn’t a strong leader been appointed?”
The position of director of health, physical education and athletics has been vacant this summer, as George Emrich left the role at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.
According to Mrs. LaBarr, who is retiring from her superintendent post at the end of the month, the district has been in a transitional period since Mr. Emrich left, and has posted multiple times for the director position. The district on Wednesday reposted the position and changed it to athletic director to see if that brings in a different pool of candidates, she said.
A survey of north country schools, Mrs. LaBarr said, showed the majority have athletic directors as opposed to a director of physical education, health and athletics. The position of athletic director is one of several vacancies the district is looking to fill.
“We’re making it through the transition right now, but really looking forward to getting somebody on board,” Mrs. LaBarr said.
After addressing the board, Mr. Virga requested a preliminary response within 10 business days, including specific corrective actions identified and undertaken prior to the school year. He said that in light of the “egregious long-term treatment of these student-athletes and the observations of the leadership of the school district,” he has little confidence that a resolution would be simple.
“These violations are long standing. Immediate and direct action needs to be taken by the school board to ensure that these items are addressed and eliminated,” Mr. Virga said. “I think at this point we have to demand immediate equal treatment for the girls. You’re violating the civil rights of these girls, specifically the girls lacrosse team. I suspect it goes on in other teams. It seems only logical now that you’re aware of the scope of this discrimination that you immediately take steps to eliminate the years of bias.”
A Title IX audit of the district conducted last September included all the district’s sports teams and found no major violations. According to Mrs. LaBarr, the audit recommendations were swiftly addressed.
According to a breakdown of athletic costs from the district, $534 was allocated in 2021-22 for girls lacrosse equipment — including for modified, JV and varsity teams — compared to $768 for the boys teams in the same year. For supplies and medical, $146 was allocated for all sports regardless of gender and has been upped to $260 for the 2022-23 seasons.
“I understand the accusations that were made, but when I look at our budget spreadsheet that was submitted and has been submitted on an annual basis, there’s a very small gap there,” said Joshua W. Hartshorne, assistant superintendent of finance.
For helmets, Mr. Hartshorne said it is his understanding that the district must buy them for the boys due to a state mandate. In girls lacrosse in most states, only goalies are required to wear helmets, and they are optional for the rest of the players, whereas male lacrosse players must wear helmets because boys lacrosse falls under the classification of a full-contact sport. Girls lacrosse plays by different rules that generally do not allow for much contact.
With 63 female lacrosse players out of 431 total female athletes on modified, JV and varsity teams, second only to soccer at 81, the per pupil cost for lacrosse in 2021-22 was $507. With a total of 77 male lacrosse players out of 518 total male athletes, third after football at 102 and soccer at 84, the per pupil cost for male lacrosse players on modified, JV and varsity teams was $442 for 2021-22. An overall total of $225,022 was spent on girls athletics in 2021-22, as opposed to a total of $257,869 for the boys, according to the district.
In 2022-23, $1,467 has been allocated for girls lacrosse equipment, compared to $6,116 for boys lacrosse. There are 49 female lacrosse players, across modified, JV and varsity teams out of 394 total female athletes, breaking down to a per pupil cost of $782 for girls lacrosse. There are 58 male lacrosse players across the three teams out of a total of 444 male athletes, working out to a per pupil cost of $754 for male lacrosse players.
For 2022-23, the overall total allocated for female athletics is $264,208, compared to $321,489 for male athletics.
The district is investigating the claims made by Mr. Virga before a response is issued. Mrs. LaBarr said she wants to make sure she has all the facts because safety has been her first priority over the past five years.
“Some of it is just doing fact-checking because I know that we have the equipment. It’s then following through and making sure here’s what we have, but are we using it? Are the coaches bringing it in?” Mrs. LaBarr said. “And because right now we don’t have an athletic director or director of PE, health and athletics for me to that check that with, right now I don’t know for sure. So that’s why I need some time to work with some of the staff here to create a response to some of those questions.”
