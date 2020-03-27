WATERTOWN — WPBS is joining eight other PBS stations in broadcasting educational content for pre-K though 12th grade while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All PBS stations in the state are providing “Learn-at-Home” enrichment for students through their broadcast stations and online educational resources, WPBS announced Sunday.
The station said that pre-K and other young learners can still watch familiar shows such as Sesame Street, while elementary students can watch trusted programs like Wild Kratts and Peg + Cat. Middle school and high school programming includes show such as Nova and Shakespeare Uncovered.
There are also many additional programs available to stream on the free PBS Video and PBS Kids Video apps. Local stations will also provide more specific educational information and resources developed with local school districts, BOCES. parents and teachers.
WPBS said state educators and parents can access free educational resources that supplement and augment learning on the website PBSLearningMedia.org. The site provides original content and supplemental viewing guides for on-air programming that assists in learning.
New special collections have been created for each grade level to make it easy for parents and teachers to select appropriate content if they are new to using the service. Webinars and online support materials have already been taking place and will continue to help educators make use of PBS LearningMedia. More information is available at wpbstv.org.
In addition, the state Department of Education’s remote Continuity of Learning Resources website is live now and includes options and examples of technology- and non-technology-based resources for schools and districts as they develop distance learning plans during school closures.
Among many other resources, this new site features lists of digital content to enhance distance learning in a dozen subject areas including early learning, English language arts (ELA), math, physical education, science, social studies and special education.
Educators will also find digital tools to assist in communicating with students and families and creating engaging instructional opportunities for students.
