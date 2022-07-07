WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District Board of Education had been in violation of state Open Meetings Law, and now that the noncompliance has been brought to light by community members, the newly elected board president and vice president have said the board is working on doing better.
Community members noticed the district was not posting agenda-related documents online at least 24 hours before meetings.
“At a district level, there were several items that (are now) posted for public inspection and we intend to continue to do that moving forward,” said board President Jason B. Harrington. “We’re working closely with our legal team on what, if any, further information should be released going forward, and obviously keeping matters considered confidential respectfully off of that agenda.”
During the board’s June 21 meeting, parent Milly C. Smith brought up the Open Meetings Law and said the board had not been providing appropriate documentation ahead of meetings, including for items the board would take action on. Following her comments, other community members reached out to the board citing the law, and asking that the board comply and provide appropriate documentation in a timely fashion. There has since been email correspondence from the community members, Mrs. Smith included, and the board, as well as outgoing Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr. Mrs. LaBarr is retiring in August.
“As is often the case with organizations, recognizing that just because it’s always the way it’s been done, that isn’t necessarily always the right answer,” said Rande S. Richardson, school board’s vice president. “For me, more information is better than less and I think it helps foster greater dialogue. We should always act in the public’s best interest, especially while we’re stewarding public dollars, and I believe we all share that commitment.”
According to Section 13 of the New York State School Boards Association’s 39th Edition of School Law regarding confidentiality of school records, public access and inspection, school boards are required under Education Law and Public Officers Law to have school district records available for inspection and copying at all reasonable times.
School boards must make agency records and proposed resolutions, rules, regulations, policies or amendments that are scheduled for discussion during a board meeting available upon request by any member of the public, when practical at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. The board may charge a fee for copies of the records. The records must also be posted on the district’s website when practical at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Any member of the public has the right to examine and copy these records or documents according to procedures adopted by the district.
On June 23, then-board president Maria T. Mesires responded to the information cited by community members by stating that the district was working with its legal team to ascertain what agenda materials to post publicly prior to meetings. Once the board had that clarification, she told the community to stay tuned for a different agenda format.
On Saturday, the July 5 meeting agenda included many “actions,” but there were no resolutions, laws, rules, regulations, policies or amendments that were scheduled to be discussed by the board — other than the safety plan that was discussed during last month’s meeting. Mrs. LaBarr sent a message ahead of the July 5 meeting noting that the agenda had been updated and more information had been added to it.
Information had been uploaded in the form of PDF attachments to the agenda, but Mrs. Smith said it was still incomplete, missing things such as resolutions pertaining to what the board would be acting on. She said it was pointed out by another community member that if they do not provide the information to the community prior to the meeting, they cannot take a valid board action, and whatever they vote on is negated because they did not provide adequate information to the public.
“We’re requesting that they perform their duties, that they do their due diligence and provide the information they are required to provide by law,” she said.
If a court determines a public body failed to comply with the Open Meetings Law, it may declare that the public body violated the Open Meetings Law and may void any action taken in relation to the violation — entirely or in part.
According to Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government since 2010, the Open Meetings Law requires public bodies, which include school boards, to post meeting documents online prior to a meeting.
“The catchphrase has always been ‘as best as practicable,’” Mr. Wolf said. “Basically, as best as they can, they’re required to post meeting documents online prior to a meeting. … Although it says as best as you can, I can’t think of any reason why it should be difficult to do. What I always tell people to do is just get the board packet that school board members get, scan it and post it online for everyone to see. It’s just the right thing to do and it’s required by law in any event. How is the public supposed to know otherwise what’s going on with their local school board?”
Mr. Wolf said that the law was recently changed by “adding more teeth to it” when it comes to posting appropriate documentation.
Last year, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation to expand transparency in government and ensure an open process at the state and local levels, including a significant amendment to Open Meetings Law. The changes include requiring documents that will be discussed at open meetings to be made available at least 24 hours ahead of time.
Documents that will be discussed at all public municipal meetings, and any proposed resolution, law, rule, regulation, policy or amendment must be made available to the public upon request or posted on the public body’s website at least 24 hours in advance of the start of the meeting, according to the law.
“At minimum, I believe that every government agency in the state of New York that’s subjected to the Open Meetings Law should provide this information because the best constituents we have are informed constituents,” Gov. Hochul said last year. “They have a right to know what’s on the agenda. They have a right to contact their elected officials and to share their concerns, and in cases where that information is not available until the last minute or at the meeting, that denies the public what I believe they are rightly entitled to.”
Acknowledging that there was not an intent to simply withhold information from the public, Mr. Harrington praised public commentary earlier in the week as a means to push the board to better serve the community.
Due to community response and in the interest of transparency, it was decided by a majority of the board during Tuesday’s meeting to continue livestreaming meetings. Mr. Harrington said the original decision to terminate the broadcasting was not intended to discourage transparency or disrupt communication in the district, but he understood the frustrations stemming from the decision. He thanked the public for their comments and reversed his position on livestreaming, with many board members following suit.
“I believe that we’re committed not just to do what we must do, but to do the right thing,” Mr. Richardson said. “And I think that’s going to be seen throughout this coming year that we want to do the right thing, and we ask the public’s patience as we work through that.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 2.
