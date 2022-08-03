WATERTOWN — There will now be two public comment periods during Watertown City School District Board of Education meetings.
During Tuesday’s meeting, it was announced that the policy committee reworked the public comment setup to allow for more opportunities for the community to voice their thoughts. The restructuring of the public comment periods also allows for a better meeting flow, the board said.
The first public comment period will take place at the beginning of the meeting and is for the community to address specific, actionable items on the current agenda only. The second public comment session will take place at the end of the meeting for the community to share thoughts or opinions on any district issue, as long as it falls within the scope of the board’s public comment policy.
The community is asked to contact the district clerk to be put on a list to speak at the board meeting by noon of the day of the meeting. The board will be asking for a period of 30 days to look into issues raised by comments and respond to community members, if not addressed during that meeting.
Each comment period is not to exceed 30 minutes, and each period may be extended by a majority vote of the board. As usual, no speaker will be permitted to speak for longer than three minutes, and speakers may comment on matters related to any agenda item. The board will not permit in public session discussion involving individual school district personnel or students.
