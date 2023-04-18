WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to approve the district’s $92 million budget for 2023-24 during a special meeting in the District Office Conference Room.
The original budget proposed a 3.5% tax levy for district residents. The levy was then lowered to 2.5%, before the board finally agreed on a figure of 2.25%.
Lowering the tax levy from 3.5% to 2.25% saves the taxpayers $250,000 total, board members said.
“After last year’s tax levy ... I think everybody felt (3.5%) was too high, and we came here with the intent to resolve that for the public,” Board President Jason Harrington said.
Last year’s tax levy was a miniscule 0.67% because of calculations, said Assistant Superintendent for Finance Joshua Hartshorne.
“As much as I want to say our .67% last year was out of the goodness of everybody’s heart, we were also right at the very max of our calculation,” he said.
A split vote for the 2.5% tax levy led to the compromise of 2.25%. The lone no vote came from Cully Gosier.
Mr. Harrington said the 2.25% was done by bringing funds over from accounts that the district already has to offset that for the taxpayer.
The budget increased by about $9 million from the 2022-2023 fiscal year, with most of the increase coming from payroll.
“Just like with any business, your payroll is going to be first and usually the biggest item and that’s what it is here,” Mr. Harrington said.
An athletic trainer has been budgeted for, and the current athletic director is looking into the possibility for an athletic trainer to get a qualified candidate.
A public hearing will be held May 2 so the public can provide input. Voters will decide on the budget during school board elections May 16.
“I’m very proud of this board tonight for what was done, and I just couldn’t be more pleased,” Mr. Harrington said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.