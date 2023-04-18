Watertown school board approves $92 million budget

Watertown High School, 1335 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to approve the district’s $92 million budget for 2023-24 during a special meeting in the District Office Conference Room.

The original budget proposed a 3.5% tax levy for district residents. The levy was then lowered to 2.5%, before the board finally agreed on a figure of 2.25%.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.