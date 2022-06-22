WATERTOWN — They city school board on Tuesday approved a 3.5% raise for the superintendent, assistant superintendents and the director of technology, cybersecurity and innovation. Though Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr is retiring at the end of August, the raise is part of her contract and the district’s annual budget.
During Tuesday evening’s public comment period of the board meeting, parent Milly C. Smith had concerns over the raises.
“I’m hoping that the board is very inquisitive and is really looking at these board items that are going to be voted on,” she said. “It’s counterintuitive to me that there’s an approval of salary increase for the superintendent and the assistant superintendents and the director of technology and cybersecurity innovation. I don’t know how you guys are gonna vote on something like that with these blind budget items.”
Referencing the lack of detail on the meeting agenda, Mrs. Smith noted that while she understood that some amounts might be confidential, she did not understand the need for the increases and the lack of information on them.
“I think that as a community, we want to have more information and this is open government. I’m not understanding why this information is not available,” Mrs. Smith said. “I’m hoping that the board is not just looking at these things and just carte blanche saying yes. … There’s a lot of money being involved here.”
She also said she did not understand why Mrs. LaBarr would be receiving a raise shortly before her announced retirement. As this was a public comment period, it is not custom for the board to respond to comments directly. The board may instead get back to commenters at a later date. Mrs. LaBarr did not respond to Mrs. Smith’s comments during the meeting.
“It’s the end of the season and Patti, you announced your retirement and to ask for an increase two months before you retire, that’s like me wanting to quit my job and I go to my boss and say, ‘Can you give me a raise for the last two months?’” Mrs. Smith said.
According to Mrs. LaBarr, 12-month employee raises are effective at the start of the district’s calendar year, July 1, and raises take place annually for all employees. Even though students come back in September, whenever you’re looking at anything financial, she said it’s July 1 to June 30 of the following year, so there are a lot of contracts that are effective July 1 and would expire June 30. Looking at current contracts can help predict future increases, Mrs. LaBarr said.
“I had to notify the district 90 days in advance that I was retiring, so my contract with Watertown City School District ends on Aug. 31, and my first day of retirement will be Sept. 1,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “So whether I stayed here or not, that raise was already built into my contract. Raises for the next couple of years were already built into that contract, and that holds true for other positions as well.”
According to Mrs. LaBarr, the school district is unique in that it has six different bargaining units for food service, custodians, teachers, administrators, clerical staff and teacher assistants. Then there’s management confidential and several people, including Mrs. LaBarr and the assistant superintendents, who have individual contracts.
“Some of those contracts expire in varying years, and I use the teachers for example, because at the end of next school year in June of 2023, that contract will expire,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “So Josh (Hartshorne) is going to be planning out the budget starting in the fall into the winter and then starts coming out in board meetings in late winter, early spring, and the voters vote in May. My contract actually has a few more years on it and my raises are built right into that contract as are everybody else’s that has an individual contract. And the same thing holds true for teachers or teacher assistants, and that way it gives Josh as assistant superintendent of finance, all of that information of how to kind of plan that out.”
According to seethroughny.net, sponsored by the Empire Center for Public Policy, Mrs. LaBarr was paid $171,436 in 2021.
According to the district’s administration compensation disclosure for 2022-23, state law includes a provision for the publication of the superintendent’s salary as part of the annual school district budget process. This disclosure requirement must include the three components of salary, benefits and other in-kind compensation for the superintendent.
Though the salary had not been finalized at the time of printing, it is stated that the estimated annual salary of the superintendent was $184,534 in the disclosure. As the superintendent receives the same fringe benefits provided to all other employees, the teacher’s retirement system contribution at 10.29% of salary came to $18,989; required federal social security contribution came to $14,117; and the contribution to the employee and spouse health and dental plan came to $19,656, for a total of $52,762 in annualized cost benefits.
The superintendent’s employment contract includes no additional money for benefits such as employer contribution to a TSA or reimbursement for payment on premium for life insurance or dental/vision/medical care expenses, according to the disclosure. The position receives no additional compensation that can be considered as income to the Internal Revenue Service.
“It happens every year, so it’s no different this year than it was for any of the other assistant superintendents and it’s no different than any other school district,” Mrs. LaBarr said of the raise, which was approved Tuesday. “Watertown isn’t doing something different than Carthage or Indian River; we’re all doing the same thing. I guess my bigger concern is we have one community member or maybe two now that are coming to board meetings and they’re creating issues that seem like they’re Watertown issues when in reality, every school district does it the same or similar ways.”
The school board is working with Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services to search for a new superintendent. According to Jeff-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen J. Todd, he’ll be working with the board in the coming weeks to secure an interim superintendent, plan a search process and timeline, launch advertising and facilitate interviews and community stakeholder sessions. He noted that most searches like this take about five months.
