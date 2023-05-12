WATERTOWN — Damita J. Smith, First Student school bus driver, is looking to receive the public’s vote for the Watertown City School District Board of Education on Tuesday.
Ms. Smith, 54, who has three children, one who lives in Central Square, another who is in the Air Force, and a third who lives in California, began her career in the north country at Indian River Central School District where she drove buses for 10 years. She then worked for Samaritan’s medical transportation department, and decided to go back to driving school buses.
Ms. Smith has been working for First Student for 10 years.
She described herself as being “an all-around person.”
She said the school board is the next step that is needed in her life.
“I just happened to be on Facebook and seen that there are some positions open on the school board and I said ‘You know something, I’m going to go ahead and try and do that, to see if I can make a difference in something, or better something, or enhance something,’ whatever that situation that we’re dealing with at that time to see if my input would be helpful,” she said.
Ms. Smith said that she does not want children sitting in detention.
“What I don’t want is these kids that are in trouble, staying after school, sitting in their classroom not doing nothing but playing on their phone,” she said. She added that she wants children to be doing something else, instead of sitting in detention.
As a bus driver, she said she has noticed some kids are distracting to other students, and she wants to figure out a way to make them want to stay in school.
She said she is not putting out signs; instead, she is hoping her Facebook page, along with the public, will help spread the word.
“I’m praying my Facebook page that I’ve made and invited people and the extent of people that have been talking about it will understand that my credentials, I think, speak for themselves,” she said. “That I have a good voice, so hopefully that will be enough to bring to the table.”
She described herself as being friendly, outspoken and said she does a lot of volunteering throughout the community.
Being a bus driver offers Ms. Smith a unique perspective, she said.
“I think it gives me a better eye on things. I’ve seen it all,” she said.
Ms. Smith said she believes she could “open up the board’s eyes to something new.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.