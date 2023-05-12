Damita J. Smith

Damita Smith Provided photo

WATERTOWN — Damita J. Smith, First Student school bus driver, is looking to receive the public’s vote for the Watertown City School District Board of Education on Tuesday.

Ms. Smith, 54, who has three children, one who lives in Central Square, another who is in the Air Force, and a third who lives in California, began her career in the north country at Indian River Central School District where she drove buses for 10 years. She then worked for Samaritan’s medical transportation department, and decided to go back to driving school buses.

