Jason B. Harrington

Jason Harrington

WATERTOWN — Current Board of Education President Jason B. Harrington has decided to run for reelection to the board after initially not wanting to run.

Mr. Harrington, 40, said it was hard to see the impact he has made on the community while on the board. But after announcing his decision not to run, people began reaching out and telling him they were disappointed.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.