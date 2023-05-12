WATERTOWN — Current Board of Education President Jason B. Harrington has decided to run for reelection to the board after initially not wanting to run.
Mr. Harrington, 40, said it was hard to see the impact he has made on the community while on the board. But after announcing his decision not to run, people began reaching out and telling him they were disappointed.
“It made me reconsider given that that narrative was out there,” he said. “I was flattered, and I took their advice and decided to re-run.”
He currently is a funeral director and manager at Reid and Benoit Funeral Home.
Being a north country native, Mr. Harrington said getting the positive feedback meant a lot to him.
“It’s cliche, but it means the world to me that one person would call and say that they thought that I was doing good on the school board, nonetheless having multiple phone calls,” he said. “It touched my heart more than anything else. I grew up here and I don’t want to let those people down.”
He said in the past year, he felt that the board has made progress having a more welcoming tone with communication and the community, but added there is room for improvement.
Speaking with the teacher’s union on a more regular basis is something Mr. Harrington would like to see.
“I just think that if we have a clear understanding from both sides, the parents and the teachers on how we should improve the schools, then that’s going to benefit the students, and that’s the reason that we’re all here, isn’t it?” he said.
As it pertains to the budget, Mr. Harrington said he would like to see earlier budget workshops as early as January. He added that stakeholder sessions should also happen earlier, and he would like to see a more detailed breakdown of expenses and increases.
“I think the overall public is unaware how serious and personal I take their concerns,” he said. “I want, at the end of the day, everyone to feel validated and the weight of that on my shoulders, and the board’s shoulders, is something that I’ve never taken lightly and it’s something that I would never take lightly in the future.”
He said being the only incumbent on the ballot offers him experience that other candidates do not have. He also described himself as being polite, approachable, and he applies common sense to decision-making.
