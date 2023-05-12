WATERTOWN — Copenhagen Central School District history teacher John A. Cain is throwing his hat in the ring for the Watertown City School District Board of Education.
Mr. Cain, 49, has two children in the Watertown City School District and has been a teacher for 24 years.
He said he has been thinking about running for the school board for some time now, but decided now is the time to run.
Mr. Cain is also involved with the teachers’ union with both the Copenhagen Teachers Association and the New York State Integration Project.
“This year, especially with the transition to a new superintendent, we’re going to have a new assistant superintendent, (I think) that my experience with living through that here at Copenhagen might be valuable to the board,” he said.
He said he thinks he could be a voice of reason for the city’s school district.
“Would we like to see a higher graduation rate in Watertown? Absolutely, yes we would,” he said. “So there are some things that could be improved, but I’m not going in with like one thing on my radar, that I’m saying I’m running because this needs to change. It’s that I want every student in the city of Watertown to have a high quality education, I want our school buildings to be as safe as they can for our students and our staff, and at the end of the day, I think those are the two major things that anybody that is on the board is tasked with doing.”
He said he believes Watertown does a good job educating students, evident by his own children.
Being a teacher gives Mr. Cain a unique perspective, he says.
“I’m bringing a lot of background into what I’m trying to bring to the board,” he said. “I think I have a lot of that knowledge already. I don’t need to know how the district works on a day-to-day basis because I’ve already got that.”
He said he’ll be able to “focus on the real issues” and being able to make sure the kids have what they need.
Mr. Cain has previously worked as a case worker for the Children’s Home of Jefferson County and has been a youth volunteer coach.
“I’m just really passionate about providing opportunities for kids,” he said,
He said that there is community concern about the size of the budget, but most of the money is coming from state aid and they must spend it.
“I think it’s great that the funding is there,” he said.
He added that he wished there was more input from staff, the community, and stakeholders as a whole on the budget.
“I think that’s one thing that they could’ve done better,” he said.
