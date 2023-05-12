WATERTOWN — Milagros C. Smith, or more commonly known as Milly, is a practice manager and chief physician assistant at QuikMed Urgent Care who has been seen at most Watertown City School District Board of Education meetings throughout the last year.
She said she became involved with the Board of Education after she had gotten wind of a story last May that involved a student getting into a fight, and having to be airlifted to Syracuse.
She recalled a May 2022 board meeting which resulted in the board taking a recess and all but one board member leaving the room.
“At that point, I was like ‘This is not right, we are taxpayers. We are the voice of the community. Why isn’t our school board making face for us, standing up, being our voice,’” she said
Mrs. Smith, 57, said her daughter, who was a freshman at the time of the incident, came home and “was really scared and horrified.”
According to Ms. Smith, her daughter was afraid to go to the bathroom because of vaping and drugs in the schools.
Mrs. Smith is the wife of the current Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith.
She said there are “a litany of things” she wants to change, although there has been a lot of good done by the board in the past year.
“Number one on my list is communication between the board and the teachers,” she said.
She said she wants the district to reintroduce traditional teaching and opposes taking away enriched classes, which she says has been done.
“Our graduation rate is way below the New York state benchmark, and that’s embarrassing,” she said.
Mrs. Smith believes a lot of it could be fixed by talking to the teachers.
Mrs. Smith, as a first-generation immigrant, said her parents immigrated from Peru when she was 9 years old. She said in order to succeed, she had to be strong, and have the right family support and surroundings.
“I was raised in a very tough environment,” she said. “My parents did not speak English, so I basically had to do a lot of self-guiding, or guiding through friends, or teachers, or counselors in high school, and so when I pushed myself to be a high achiever, even though my parents are intellectual, they really didn’t know the American way, I had to find my own way.”
She said that is why she is steadfast, strong willed, determined, and she perseveres.
“I believe I’m the best candidate because I have proven myself to the community over the last year and a half that I am dedicated,” she said. “I have attended every board meeting, except for two. I’ve taken an active role, as opposed to a passive role in speaking out.”
In the budget, she said “there is no true evaluation of where the monies are going.”
