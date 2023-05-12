WATERTOWN — Tina M. Fluno, a retired teacher’s aide, has seen a lot during her time serving as teacher’s aide, and since retiring.
Ms. Fluno, 60, said that she retired from the Watertown City School District at the end of the last school year, and when September came around she enjoyed not having to set an alarm and sleeping in.
On what would’ve been the second day of school, Ms. Fluno was lost, and didn’t know what to do.
She ended up going to school that afternoon to see a teacher she used to work with and some students. Ms. Fluno ended up substitute teaching the next few days.
She said she wants to be able to help the students and the teachers.
“I just need to stay with the kids, I just need to be somewhere with the kids,” she said.
She added that she would like to see smaller class sizes, and intensive support services for reading and math, specifically in the kindergarten through 4th grade levels.
“I think that they just need to get a little bit more secure in their math and reading skills and then maybe they won’t fall so far behind,” she said.
She said she would like to see more teachers hired so that class sizes could be smaller.
“There’s 23, 24, five-year-olds in a kindergarten classroom, and a five-year-old is still classified as a toddler and you’ve got them doing number bonds and word problems by the end of kindergarten,” she said.
From working closely with staff and students, as well as being retired, she said she has more time to be visible.
“I really want to work on communication,” she said. “From the top down, I want the union to be able to speak freely and have a conversation where people’s needs and concerns are expressed and that they’re heard and addressed.”
Being a teacher’s aide has allowed her to work in different classrooms and different schools throughout the district.
“Working in the schools and seeing how things are done, and knowing some of the issues that are out there already, and I think that being retired from there that I could meet with people and just see what they need,” she said.
