WATERTOWN — As previously requested, the Watertown City School District Board of Education received a presentation Tuesday night on graduation pathways for students.
While each student has a unique path and life outside of school, the district’s goal remains the same for everyone: to help students be successful and prepare them for their next steps after graduation.
District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr started out by noting that there is one piece of graduation data that always sticks out, a statistic the district is ever trying to improve. The current graduation rate for the Watertown City School District is 72%. That means that on average, out of every 10 students walking through the district’s doors, three of them will walk out after four years of high school without having graduated.
“Of the students who graduate, 99% of them graduate with a humanities pathway, but that pathway is the traditional pathway, almost the same one that any of you that graduated from a school in New York State followed,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “Times have changed, our students have changed, the world has changed. So, we need to be promoting and pursuing opportunities that encourage our students to select a pathway that is most meaningful to them.”
In the interest of encouraging student success, it was noted Tuesday that making connections is vital to helping students learn, grow and be successful.
Tina Lane and Stacey Eger-Converse, assistant superintendent for personnel and assistant superintendent for instruction, respectively, shared six profiles of district graduates to show the different paths students already take to get to graduation. Examples included students that received local diplomas after attempting Regents exams numerous times, those earning credits above the 22 needed for graduation, receiving advanced designations, students that took elective courses or participated in summer school to make it to the finish line, and many things in between.
“We really felt that first piece was key to knowing that all of our students come to the table with different experiences, different backgrounds and different success stories,” Ms. Lane said. “At the end of the day, we’re counting them as completers in our district and that’s what we want all of our students to be able to say, that they graduated or completed Watertown’s requirements.”
During the presentation, it was noted that there’s a difference between the terms graduate and diploma. A student with a diploma has completed all credit requirements and exam requirements — ultimately taken and passed five regents exams. There are different ways this can be done as credit and exam requirements in New York are separate and do not have to happen simultaneously. Students may earn diploma credit for successfully completing the course but failed to meet the corresponding regents assessment requirement, or students can fail a course and receive no academic credit, but they can fill the assessment requirement if they pass a Regents exam.
With the focus Tuesday on the most likely pathways, the presenters alerted the board to the fact that there are many nuances to these pathways that were not mentioned, like safety net appeals and superintendent determination. Because these are things that are relevant to students, they encouraged board members to seek out more information and approach them with any questions.
The first type of completion credential mentioned was a Career Development and Occupational Studies, or CDOS credential. This program has two facets. It can be a graduation credential or diploma credential, meaning that students can graduate and say that they have completed Watertown City School District requirements, but this is not a diploma, per se.
On the other side of this, it can also be a seal on a diploma of a student, and they can use this to signify both completion of the high school with a diploma, as well as that seal identifying them as having career readiness. The Skills and Achievement Credential is another credential that is offered to Watertown students. This is only available to students who take the state’s alternative assessments, so that would typically be relegated to students who are classified as receiving special education services. Students who receive this credential are not considered to have a diploma, but they are considered graduates.
Students have to complete a certain number of credits and pass a certain number of exams to be eligible for diplomas. Scores on assessments and the number of assessments determine the types of diploma students can receive, ranging from local diplomas, Regents diplomas, and advanced diplomas.
Alongside credit requirements, there are also assessment requirements that students have to meet to obtain a diploma, Mrs. Eger-Converse said. Students need, at least, a total of five exams with passing rates. There are exceptions and there are other options within this requirement for students who might qualify for exemptions. Students need one exam for each core area — math, English, science and social studies — and they need an additional exam from any category of their choosing.
“The goal is graduation and diploma, and it doesn’t matter which pathway a student takes to get there,” she said. “These choices allow for students to start specializing in an area that has a particular interest to them, or in which they are especially strong.”
When students have those four core exams in math, science, social studies and English, they begin to form their pathway choice. Two options available to students are within the humanities pathway and the STEM pathway. Within the realm of those exams, there are regents exams, but there are also other things students can do to earn advanced designations, such as AP exams, something that the district does not offer at this time. SAT Subject Tests can apply as well, and there are more options available.
For the arts pathway, the district does not offer AP exams in art, but the state is working on an individual Arts Assessment pathway. This should be forthcoming in the near future. What this will require of students who wish to obtain the arts pathway is the four required exams, an additional three units of art study and a collection of student work to be evaluated.
If a student wants to receive advanced designation in their Regents diploma, they have to first take at least two additional math assessments and an additional science assessment. Then a student has to pick one of the following: a three-unit sequence in LOTE, Language Other Than English, and pass a locally-developed Checkpoint B program; and a five-unit sequence in the arts or a five unit sequence in Career and Technical Education. They cannot mix arts and CTE.
A student can earn a Regents diploma with Honors, or a Regents diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors if the average score on Regents exams is a 90 or higher. Rounding up is not allowed for this purpose.
Seals of Biliteracy were also discussed Tuesday. The district had five students receive them last year. The Seal of Biliteracy is an additional seal that can be affixed to a student’s diploma, and it is a personal mission of the district to see more students partake in the opportunity to acquire a Seal of Biliteracy, Mrs. Eger-Converse said.
“We want to encourage participation in this for both our English language learners and our students pursuing course sequences in the languages that we currently offer, which are French and Spanish,” she said. “Students who have this at the end of high school who can designate that they’re proficient in both English as well as another language, have really set themselves apart with a level of career readiness that not everybody else can speak to.”
Additional considerations need to be made for transfer students, and how students from other states and other communities acquire credit that may not be issued in New York.
For military transfer students, part of the process involves the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children. The program addresses some of the challenges facing students who move frequently throughout the states as a result of military placements and ensures they are able to have a process by which their credits are assimilated into another school district’s requirements for graduation.
Transfer credit through the program is awarded by principals after a thorough review of student records. The program is applicable in all 50 states, and it impacts timely enrollment, attendance measures and placement. On-time graduation is a priority through the compact.
“Stacey and I just presented quite a lot of information in a short period of time, and it may seem overwhelming, but it’s intended to give you insight as to how many choices and paths our students have, how there’s so much opportunity for them to find success,” Ms. Lane said at the presentation’s conclusion. “You may be asking how does the information presented tonight affect what we do as board members? Each and every one of us has an enormous role in ensuring that each of our students within the district walk across the stage each year as a graduate. ... We cannot emphasize enough what an extraordinary role each of you plays in helping our students to earn their diplomas. Your role is vital.”
