WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District held a public hearing on the district’s 2022-23 safety plan Tuesday evening in the district conference room at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School, followed by the regularly scheduled school board meeting.
Due to state regulations, the proposed plan and accompanying documents have been posted to the district website, www.watertowncsd.org, for the past 30 days to allow for public comment.
It was noted during the hearing that the district did not receive any comment on the plan during that period, but one parent in attendance Tuesday pointed out areas for improvement on the plan, including further information on the training of substitute teachers for emergency situations, de-escalation strategies, ParentSquare’s use as a mode of communication within the district, and addressing fighting in schools. The parent asked the board to consider her comments ahead of approving the safety plan.
Another attendee asked clarification questions and suggested that the plan should reflect further details of what is in place for immediate threat situations such as the event of an active shooter.
The district says its safety plan is designed to prevent or minimize the effects of serious violent incidents and emergencies and to facilitate coordination with local and county resources in the event of such emergencies.
According to the plan, in the event of an emergency or violent incident, crisis-trained staff members will provide the initial response.
Upon the activation of the Crisis Response Team, the superintendent of schools or designee will be notified and, where appropriate, local emergency officials will also be notified.
Emergency response actions, including crisis response, may be supplemented by involving county and state resources through established protocols.
General actions in response to emergencies within the district, according to the plan, include school cancellation prior to the start of the day, early dismissal, hold in place, shelter in place, evacuation, lockout and lockdown. Emergencies include threats of violence, hostage/kidnapping, natural/weather related, gas/transformer leaks, systems failure, fire/explosion, intruder, explosive/bomb threat, hazardous material, medical emergency and death.
The plan is set to be approved during the July 5 reorganizational meeting of the board. Any amendments to the district safety plan will be submitted to the New York State Education Department within 30 days of adoption. Building-level plans will be supplied to both local and state police within 30 days of adoption. While linked to the WCSD Safety Plan, Building Level Emergency Plans will be kept confidential and will not be subject to disclosure under state law.
