Watertown High to add security following threat

Watertown High School, 1335 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — There are three seats up for grabs on the Watertown City School District Board of Education on May 16 rather than the previously announced two positions.

The district announced Thursday that two of the three seats will be three-year terms, while the third seat will be given to the third-highest vote- getter to fill the remainder of a term that expires in June 2024.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.