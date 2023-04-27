WATERTOWN — There are three seats up for grabs on the Watertown City School District Board of Education on May 16 rather than the previously announced two positions.
The district announced Thursday that two of the three seats will be three-year terms, while the third seat will be given to the third-highest vote- getter to fill the remainder of a term that expires in June 2024.
Voters will choose from six candidates, including Damita J. Smith, Jason B. Harrington, Milagros C. “Milly” Smith, John A. Cain III, Tina M. Fluno and Kelly S. Bragger.
The school board election occurs at the same time as the school budget vote, which will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on May 16.
Voting locations will be in the gymnasium at North Elementary School, 171 East Hoard St., for voters residing north of the Black River and within the district in the towns of LeRay and Pamelia. Voters residing south of the Black River and in the towns of Rutland and Watertown will vote in the chorus room at Watertown High School, 1335 Washington St.
