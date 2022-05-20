WATERTOWN — While many school boards allow the public to address the board during public comment periods, usually at the beginning or end of meetings, they are not mandated by law to do so.
According to Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition For Open Government, school boards can choose to allow public comment periods and can establish their own rules about how public comment works. He said that under the Watertown City School District’s board policy, the president, Maria T. Mesires, has the right to discontinue public comments.
Ms. Mesires issued the following statement regarding Wednesday’s meeting and the events that took place:
“The statement that I made in the beginning of the public comments and reiterated after the break is that the Board of Education is bound by state and federal privacy laws to not be able to discuss staff or student issues in public. This is also our BOE policy for public comments during meetings. Even if parents want to discuss their child in a public setting, we are still bound by law to not do that. However, there are avenues available for parents to discuss their concerns in a private setting with district administration and/or Board of Ed members. Also in my statement, I asked for civil discourse and reserved the right to break if I felt that it wasn’t occurring. In that moment, I felt a break was necessary for both sides in order to return to session.”
All but one member of the WCSD board left during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting after multiple parents, upset with recent physical fights in district schools, questioned district decisions and what is being done to keep students safe in schools. The comment period started to take a turn when Shawna Dodge, mother of the 16-year-old student who was airlifted following a May 5 fight at Watertown High School, tried to tell her daughter’s story and was shut down. She was not allowed to continue because the matter had to do with a student.
At the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting, Ms. Mesires said the board was aware of divisive issues in the community, but said “under state and federal privacy laws, we are unable to entertain any comments or questions about school personnel or students.” She added that in “the unlikely event that the meeting becomes unruly, the board will recess the meeting and return once order has been restored.”
That “unlikely event” took place shortly after Ms. Dodge’s statements, when Milly C. Smith voiced her displeasure with how the board had handled Ms. Dodge’s comments and her desire to speak about what had happened to her daughter.
“We are city taxpaying citizens,” Mrs. Smith, who is married to Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, said during Wednesday’s meeting. “And we have the right to come here, express our dismay, express how we’re feeling about things and you have the right to listen to us.”
She continued by telling the board it did not have the right to silence people and that it was abusing its power. She noted that parents turned to social media and community conversation to learn about the fight and that communication from the district had been lacking. When she spoke about how Ms. Dodge’s daughter had been “thrown out of school for the rest of the year, meanwhile, you have a child at Case Middle who pulled a fire alarm,” she was asked to stop by the board, but elected to continue speaking. It was at this point that the board left and did not return for 10 minutes. The board then reiterated that it would not entertain anything having to do with students or personnel in the district being publicly stated and that speakers would be held to the three-minute time limit.
According to the school board’s Operations Policy No. 2306 regarding public participation at board meetings, the board encourages public participation on school-related matters at board meetings. To allow for public participation, a period not to exceed 30 minutes is set aside by the board during the first part of each board meeting, though the policy notes that the period may be extended by a majority vote of the board. In the interest of keeping to the time limit, the policy states that no speaker will be permitted to speak for longer than three minutes.
It also states that the board will not permit in public session discussion involving individual Watertown City School District personnel or students. People wishing to discuss matters involving individual district personnel or students should present their comments or concerns to the district superintendent during regular business hours, according to the policy.
Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr took time later in the meeting Wednesday to address parent commentary with a prepared statement: “The District has multiple procedures and opportunities for making complaints or concerns known to the administration,” she said. “We encourage members of the public, parents, and students alike to be responsible and use the complaint avenues appropriately.”
On Friday, she noted that the district has a communication chain that can be found on the district’s website and was developed to promote direct, open and respectful interactions so that questions and concerns can be worked out efficiently. The protocol starts with the staff member closest to the situation, though at times, additional personnel will be required to address the situation. If an issue has not been resolved after following all appropriate steps in the communication protocol, the district clerk, Michelle Gravelle, can assist in contacting Mrs. LaBarr’s office. Then, if still unresolved, the clerk can assist in communicating with the board of education.
Mrs. LaBarr reiterated that state and federal laws prohibit the district from discussing any student-related information, which includes student discipline, but that safety is a top priority. To that end, also available on the district’s website is a district safety plan, which includes information regarding what will occur in the event of emergencies and instances of violence.
“The WCSD will contact appropriate parents, guardians or person in parental relation via media release, telephone contact or other appropriate means in the event of a violent incident or early dismissal,” part of the plan reads. “Direct parental contact will be made via phone or in person if a student implies or makes a direct threat of violence against self. Conditions requiring such notification are outlined in the confidential Building-Level Emergency Response Plans.”
The full safety plan can be found at wdt.me/SafetyPlan. It is unclear at this time if, after recent violent events within the district and parental frustration regarding various aspects of safety, the district will update or add to safety protocols already in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.