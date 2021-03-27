WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District has announced kindergarten registration dates for the 2021-22 school year.
Dates for the individual elementary schools are as follows:
— Knickerbocker Elementary, 739 Knickerbocker Drive, (315) 785-3740: May 10 and 11
— North Elementary, 171 E. Hoard St., (315) 785-3750: May 10, 11 and 13
— Ohio Elementary, 1537 Ohio St., (315) 785-3755: May 17 and 18
— Sherman Elementary, 836 Sherman St., (315) 785-3760: May 17 and 18
— Starbuck Elementary, 430 E. Hoard St., (315) 785-3765: May 13 and 14
Parents and guardians are asked to call their children’s elementary school to make an appointment for registration. If you are unsure of which elementary school your child will attend, you can call the Central Registration Office at (315) 661-8338 for assistance.
All students are required to provide proof of immunization under Public Health Law 2164.
Immunization requirements for Kindergarten are as follows:
— Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine (DTaP/DTP/Tdap/Td): Five doses or four doses if the fourth dose was received at 4 years or older
— Polio vaccine (IPV/OPV): Four doses or three doses if the third dose was received at 4 years or older
— Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR): Two doses
— Hepatitis B vaccine: Three doses
— Varicella (chickenpox) vaccine: Two doses
Tetanus and Diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine booster (Tdap), Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY), Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine (Hib), and Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) are not applicable for incoming Kindergarteners.
For additional information regarding Immunization Laws and Regulations pertaining to schools, please visit the state Department of Health website https://www.health.ny.gov/prevention/immunization/schools.
