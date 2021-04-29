Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers in the morning, then becoming windy with a steady rain in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.