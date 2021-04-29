Failing grades

Watertown High School is located at Washington Street and Brook Drive in the city of Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District has officially announced three candidates to be added to the ballot for the May 18 school board elections: Ammbrose Souza, Lorie L. Converse and Rande S. Richardson.

The seats are currently held by Michael R. Struchen, Beth A. Linderman and Nancy C. Henry.

Each of the three vacant seats will be a three-year term. The terms are to begin July 1 and end June 30, 2024.

