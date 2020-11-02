WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation Monday that two staff members and a remote student have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases within the district to ten.
The district is currently working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is performing contact tracing pursuant to their protocols.
The district is attempting to be completely transparent in this matter, is required to protect the privacy rights of staff and students and is therefore not permitted to release any additional information.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker reflects only seven confirmed cases within the district — six students and one staff member. The date was last updated Oct. 30.
