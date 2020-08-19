WATERTOWN — During its Board of Education meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Watertown City School District announced a few updates for parents and community members.
In terms of school days, start and end times will operate as usual, though parents should consult the different buildings for specific times. Supply lists will be posted on each school’s site and information will be sent home with the back to school schedules and teacher assignments. The letters are set to be mailed Aug. 28.
The WCSD has been working with Watertown YMCA for childcare options, with more information available on the YMCA’s website.
All students will be eligible to participate in BOCES, regardless of whether they attend on a hybrid or remote schedule. Schedules will be forthcoming from BOCES, with the hope to offer instruction five days per week, in-person. A remote option will be offered as well.
As far as grading, all students will be graded as they would be in normal circumstances, so K-4 will be standards-based grading, with grades 5-12 numerically based on a 0-100 scale. Assessments will be given equitably to all students, regardless of whether they are in-person or remote. State funding for pre-K programs has been announced, so the district can move forward as planned with that programming as well.
