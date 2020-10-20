WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District, at its Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, joined public school districts across the state in honoring board members during School Board Recognition Week.
The week runs from Oct. 19 to 23 as proclaimed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
School Board Recognition Week is an opportunity to raise community awareness and understanding about the role school board members have within a school district.
“I appreciate all of you for the service that you provide,” Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said. “When you think about the years of service, collectively, that you have as a board, and the number of evenings that you’ve all put in, it’s quite a large number of nights that you’ve given up from your own families, and so we just want to let you know that we appreciate everything that you do. Thank you for your service.”
Beth Linderman has served on the city’s school board for seven years; Maria Mesires has served for five years; Michael Struchen has served for four years along with Nancy Henry; Culley Gosier has served for three years; and Suzie-Renzi-Falge and Jason Harrington have each served for the past year.
Members of the board were treated to goodie bags and baked goods as tokens of appreciation for their dedication to the school district.
Also giving recognition to the BOE on Tuesday evening were Patricia Davis, Richard Morris and Shannon Whitney.
“We want to thank all of you for your countless hours attending meetings and school functions. We know that you do give up a lot of personal time with your families,” Mr. Morris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.