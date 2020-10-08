WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District’s general fund saw an increase in revenue over the past year, according to a review of the district’s June 30 audited financial statements.
Audit manager Lyndi Hill, of Bowers & Company, Watertown, presented the findings earlier this week at the first October meeting of the district’s Board of Education.
According to Ms. Hill’s presentation, the district’s general fund saw an increase in revenue by 3.7% and its expenditures increased by 4.7%. At the end of the year, the district had reserves and general fund of just over $10 million, which makes up 52% of the fund balance. The school food service incurred a loss again this year of $40,000, which was as expected to reduce the fund balance, but Ms. Hill said at the end of the year, the district’s fund balance exceeds three months’ worth of expenditures.
According to the financial statements, federal aid decreased about 26% from $8.9 million in 2019 to $6.6 million in the current year. Mostly, that’s related to a reduction in pre-K programming in the district’s special aid fund, according to Ms. Hill.
The condensed statement of net position for governmental activities, full government-wide accrual basis, all long-term assets and liabilities, showed the district has total assets of just under $98 million as of year’s end, which was down about 3% from the last year. Total liabilities saw $253 million with OPEB, other post-employment benefits, making up a $23 million increase from the prior year.
“That’s really what’s driving that large increase there,” Ms. Hill said. “If we backed out those large OPEB numbers that come from the valuation, that would be a positive $83 million net position.”
According to Ms. Hill, the district has a net change in fund balance in its general fund of a loss for the year of $2.2 million. Looking at the district’s budget, it had budgeted to use $11.9 million of its fund balance, so only using $2.2 million is a pretty strong performance in correspondence to the budget.
Ms. Hill also took some time to note comments from last year’s audit addressed by the district’s business office for this year. Last year, it was noted revenue was not recorded properly, some was being netted within expenditure accounts, so this was all corrected and properly recorded in the current year.
Also, the auditors commented on the district’s internal claims auditor not presenting their information to the board throughout the year. Now, the board has been seeing that on a much more regular basis.
As she addressed the members of the board via Zoom, Ms. Hill stated there were no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses to report in terms of the district’s financials, or over the major programs that were tested as part of the single audit.
“You’ll see your revenues are very tight in terms of revenue sources, whereas you’ll see your expenditures, you’ve really cleaned up your budget over the last five years,” she said. “That’s a little more comfortable for taxpayers too with your variants being under 10%, so this year, you’ve got down to 9% difference between your actual expenditures and your budget.”
In terms of unassigned fund balance, the ration has come in between 7% to 11% over the last few years. According to Ms. Hill, the Comptroller’s office said anything under 3% would have them considering a district as “beginning to be in fiscal distress.”
“So overall, you guys are in a pretty strong position financially, especially going into this pandemic that we’re dealing with and potential reductions in state aid,” she said. “Then your total fund balance for general fund; they look at things under 10%, where you guys are coming in at 29%, so you’re in a pretty strong position financially right now.”
