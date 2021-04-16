WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District is proposing a $13 million capital project to address facilities improvements to meet the physical and functional needs of the district.
The district is doing so with goals of improving safety and security for students; renovating and enhancing existing infrastructure; as well as modernizing the educational environment; in mind.
This project will focus on three of the district’s schools: H.T. Wiley Intermediate, Case Middle School and Watertown High School.
“Sometimes capital projects have all these really glamorous-type things, but this project is about keeping kids warm, safe and dry,” Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said. “We’ve narrowed it down to a $13 million scope; this is just a very small capital project. There was opportunity for a lot of things to be done, but we kept refining the list until we boiled it right down to the most essential things that needed to be done now.”
At Wiley, proposed uses of the capital project funds include site safety improvements like repairing stairs to the play field and reconfiguration of an asphalt drive to the storage buildings; heating and ventilation upgrades within the gym, science rooms, basement level and other student occupied spaces; improved ventilation in various spaces; and the incorporation of air conditioning in data closets.
In addition, the replacement of mechanical equipment; addressing accessibility to the lower level gymnasium; and repairing and patching of exterior masonry.
At Case Middle School, persistent leaking in the media center’s large skylight will be addressed; existing classroom, corridor and exterior light fixtures will be replaced with energy efficient LED models; and select exterior doors and frames will also be replaced.
“Case has some natural gas domestic water heaters and we are doing currently an emergency project with state Ed, because one was already down and the other one was leaking,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “So that’s a work in progress. It was part of this project, but now that we’re having an emergency project going on with state Ed, that may be already resolved before this one even happens.”
At the high school, parking lot site lighting will be added to improve safety and security; all original pneumatic mechanical system controls will be replaced with new direct-digital controls; cafeteria safety and security concerns will be addressed with hardened window and door openings and space lockdown features; and original roof drains and associated piping will be replaced along with the 29-year-old roof over the auditorium.
In addition, the outdated wood telescoping bleachers in the gymnasium will be replaced with a handicap accessible model, exterior masonry will be repaired and patched and more.
Of the proposed project cost of $13 million, the state Building Aid ratio is 90.9%, leaving the local share at 9.1%. This project will be financed over 15 years utilizing retiring debt.
The proposed project is tax neutral and will not require an increase in taxes for district residents. As bonds are paid off from previous projects, the new debt service that will be incurred is a direct offset to current debt service expiring from older projects. Additional financial details are available in documents posted to the district’s website.
“We’re going to have a virtual meeting on April 21 at 5:30, a community forum that will happen prior to the board meeting, and we’ll have King and King architects and someone from fiscal advisors there as well,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “I’ll start off giving a brief overview of what the proposed work will include, (business manager) Josh (Hartshorne) will finish up with the financial information, and then King and King and fiscal advisors will be there if any community members have specific questions that they want answered.”
The virtual community forum will take place via Zoom. Community members are asked to visit the district’s website for meeting link details. Though it hasn’t been figured out yet, the district will have something set up so viewers can comment and the panel can answer their questions in live time. Once the forum ends, community members are also welcome to call or email the district with questions.
Along with the district’s budget, the capital project will be voted on by community members on May 18 in the north and south election districts.
The north election district is described as the portion of the city located north of the Black River and those portions of the towns of LeRay and Pamelia contained within the boundaries of the enlarged city school district. Voters will report to North Elementary School, 171 East Hoard St., from noon to 9 p.m. May 18.
The south election district is described as the portion of the city located south of the Black River and those portions of the towns of Rutland and Watertown contained within the boundaries of the enlarged city school district. Voters will report to the Watertown High School Chorus Room, 1335 Washington St., from noon to 9 p.m. May 18.
“It’s not glamorous, but it’s all necessary stuff that’s kind of been building up over the years, things that are very much needed,” Ms. LaBarr said of the proposed capital project. “You don’t need glamorous when you need to keep students warm, safe and dry, you just take care of it.”
Further information, including all work expected to take place as part of the proposed capital project, can be found on the district’s website, www.watertowncsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.