WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District has devised a plan to allow for continual education, no matter the location, in a proactive approach to prepare for the possibility of fully remote learning.
With Thanksgiving this week and Christmas around the corner, as well as the rising apprehension surrounding climbing COVID cases numbers, school districts and businesses alike are waiting to see if they will be able to remain open following the holidays.
“As we head into this holiday season, we want to make sure that people are still remembering that we are in a pandemic right now and our numbers are increasing,” Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said. “To keep our community safe, it’s really everyone’s job. We can do it in the confines of the school district, but if our community isn’t on board and doing the same things that we’re doing here, we’re going to get ourselves in some big trouble.”
Students would follow regular class schedules for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Elementary students will log on to the Zoom link provided by the classroom teacher. The Zoom meeting will be open for the duration of the school day and teachers will direct students regarding break times.
Secondary students will log in to the Zoom link provided by each teacher at the appropriate time based on the student’s assigned course schedule. For example, a student would log into their first period class during the time for first period each day.
Wednesdays are currently, and will remain, virtual posting days and time for individual student support and office hours. Assignments will be posted weekly on Wednesdays.
Attendance protocols for all classes will remain the same, with kindergarten through sixth-grade continuing to check in using ParentSquare. Students in grades seven through 12 will complete a daily check-in in their Google classrooms. BOCES students will not be allowed to attend in-person classes while the district is remote, and will continue their class work online.
In the event the district goes remote, it will need to revisit how to go about providing meals and childcare to those who need them.
According to Ms. LaBarr, meals would most likely be provided as they were in the past, on Wednesdays, but days and times are subject to change, should the need arise. In terms of childcare, the district currently uses a program at Jefferson Community College through the YMCA. If the number of children were to exceed the space available at the college, the district would be able to provide that space in school settings like gyms and cafeterias.
“The beauty is we’ve created a plan district-wide that is kind of fluid and can go if we need to switch over to remote, we can do that,” Ms. LaBarr said. “There’s not a lot of significant differences of what will happen, but we are going to be sharing out a plan with our parents and with our families within the next couple of days of what it looks like if we do go fully remote.”
Once the district’s plan has been sent to all staff members and families, surveys will be conducted and feedback collected to take a look at what’s working and what’s not, Ms. LaBarr said.
In terms of the number of positive cases it would take to force the district to go remote, there is no magic formula. Instead, it all depends on how many individuals are impacted by each positive COVID case. So far, while the district’s number of positive cases has increased in recent months, the number of others within the district impacted by each case have been relatively low, so the district is able to remain open for the time being.
If the district were to go remote, it is uncertain how long it would last, as other districts switching to remote learning models for a few days or weeks at a time, but Ms. LaBarr said two weeks would be a nice framework to avoid having to be off and on again.
“It’s not that we’re ready to switch into this mode as of this minute, but like everything else with this pandemic, things are changing not even on a day to day basis, they’re changing moment by moment,” Ms. LaBarr said.
