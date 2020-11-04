WATERTOWN — Following the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the attorney general’s office into an incident involving the re-enactment of a slave auction that occurred in the district last year, the Watertown City School District was notified it needed to submit an updated code of conduct.
The updated code should strengthen its current prohibitions, responsibilities, policies and procedures, with respect to racial and ethnic discrimination and harassment, as well as other prohibited behaviors after consultation with and input from diverse members of the community.
On Tuesday evening, at the district’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr presented on the updates to the code of conduct, which was made available on the district’s website for public comment more than a month ago.
“I truly value the feedback received from our community stakeholders and staff members on our code of conduct, specifically with respect to racial and ethnic discrimination and harassment, as well as other prohibited behaviors,” Ms. LaBarr said. “This group dedicated a lot of time into revising our current code of conduct, offering suggestions that strengthen our current policy.”
Committee members included Ty A. Stone, president of Jefferson Community College, and Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith of the First Baptist Church, as well as fellow community members and school district staff.
The AG’s office concluded the incident, which occurred in a fourth-grade classroom at North Elementary School in May 2019, “had a profoundly negative effect on all students present.”
The agreement between the AG’s office and the school district calls for, among other things, the district to hire or designate a current employee as its chief diversity officer.
On Aug. 20, Nicole Dayes, the mother of a then-10-year-old Black child identified as Z.D. in court documents, filed suit in U.S. District Court’s Northern District of New York against the school district, as well as former fourth-grade teacher Patricia A. Bailey, for alleged civil rights violations and negligence stemming from the incident.
In becoming more inclusive, terminology in the code of conduct was updated and added to. For example, under the definitions of discrimination, body type and gender identity were added. General terminology was also updated from words like pupil to student.
In a shift from awareness to action with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion, Ms. LaBarr noted the district needs to shift focus to embracing the culture it expects from everyone. Within the code of conduct now, there’s a revised statement that all students should feel safe to come to school and participate in all school activities and students should feel encouraged to be able to concentrate on schoolwork.
In part, an updated message in the code of conduct reads as follows:
“Despite the many COVID-related challenges faced by our school and community, WCSD will continue to encourage and foster the development of positive behaviors on the part of each student and provide a culturally responsive, respectful, safe, and orderly school setting. Responsible behavior by every person affiliated with our school community is essential to achieving this goal.”
The district’s full revised and updated code of conduct can be found at www.watertowncsd.org/Page/9887.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.