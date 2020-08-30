WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District Hall of Achievement Committee has announced that it is extending its timeframe to accept nominations for candidates for induction until Oct. 30.
“COVID-19 understandably made our work especially challenging,” said Rande Richardson, committee chair, in a statement. “We believe that remaining flexible while extending the time period will help ensure that everyone interested in participating has the opportunity. Also, by moving the induction event to late next spring, we are hopeful that we will be able to celebrate the new inductees in person.”
The Hall of Achievement was established in 2001 “to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Watertown High School graduates by honoring those who have attained a high level of distinction in their lives and provide positive role models for students of the District.” To date, 51 graduates have been inducted, with the last group being named in 2014.
The plaques for each inductee are located in the lobby area of Case Middle School. Eligible applicants, living or deceased, must have graduated from 2010 or prior and have demonstrated an outstanding and/or unique contribution and/or level of service to their community, profession and/or any other good cause at the local, regional, national or international level, according to a release from the district.
For candidates attending Watertown City Schools from 1865 to 1945, the graduation requirement may be waived.
Anyone may nominate a candidate for this distinction, except the individual themselves. Nomination forms are available on the district’s website at www.wateftowncsd,org or by contacting the district office at (315) 785-3705 or by email at mgravelle@wateftowncsd.org.
Applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, Oct. 30.
The committee plans to announce inductees by the end of the year and have a ceremony in the spring of 2021.
