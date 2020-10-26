WATERTOWN — Beginning on the Oct. 28 meal pickup, the district will be giving a five-day meal pack and a seven-day meal pack.
The USDA has given authorization to do this to help families in this time of need, and the form families use to fill out states this change.
Families are asked to call 315-785-3717 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.