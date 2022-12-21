The Watertown City School District’s Board of Education has narrowed its search for a new district superintendent to three candidates. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District’s Board of Education has narrowed its search for a new district superintendent to three candidates.

The board announced Wednesday that the three finalists for the position are Harrisville Central School District Superintendent Robert N. Finster, Pulaski Academy and Central School District Superintendent Thomas Jennings and Larry C. Schmiegel, a high school principal with the Monroe County School District in Key West, Florida.

