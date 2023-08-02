WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District announced two changes within its administration Wednesday.
Matthew Burdick has been appointed director of student empowerment and success, effective immediately. The 18-year district employee most recently served as the assistant coordinator for special education.
According to a statement from the district, in his new position, he will be responsible for developing and implementing innovative programs that support and encourage student growth, ensuring every student is equipped with the tools they need to excel academically and personally.
“We are delighted to have Matthew Burdick step into this crucial role,” Superintendent Larry C. Schmiegel said in the statement. “His dedication, expertise, and profound understanding of the needs of our students make him the ideal candidate to lead our efforts in empowering our students to reach their full potential.”
Jaime Cook has been named assistant principal at Watertown High School. She previously served as a high school and middle school English teacher.
The district said that as assistant principal, Cook will play a pivotal role in supporting the school’s mission to provide exceptional education and prepare students for a successful future and that her experience as an educator will contribute to the continued growth and development of the school community.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jaime Cook to our administrative team,” Leslie E. Atkinson, interim high school principal, said. “Her passion for education and dedication to student success will undoubtedly elevate our school’s mission to new heights.”
