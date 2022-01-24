WATERTOWN — According to auditors from the state Comptroller’s office, the Watertown City School District didn’t always follow its procurement policies for seeking competition in areas where competitive bidding isn’t required.
On Monday, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced new school district audits that had recently been issued and among them was an audit of the Watertown City School District regarding procurements. The audit, which took place between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, found that district officials did not always comply with procurement policy and seek competition for the purchase of goods and services not subject to competitive bidding. It also found that officials did not seek competition for the services procured from 13 professional service providers, totaling $305,052 or 92% of the district’s providers, and did not have written service agreements with three providers.
“The people that came from the office of the state Comptroller were very professional and their expertise extended out to us,” said District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr. “If they found something where we could be doing something better, they pointed it out and guided us if we needed guidance, and most of those things were able to be done almost immediately. My big thing is when you know better, you do better; I think that holds true for everyone.”
Recommendations from the Comptroller’s office included monitoring the use of professional services and periodically issuing requests for proposals(RFPs) to assess the cost-effectiveness of the services being used, in accordance with district policy; ensuring written agreements with professional service providers are current and provide both parties with a clear understanding of the services to be provided, the time frames and the basis for compensation; using an RFP process to solicit competition when procuring professional services, as required by the district’s policy; obtain and document verbal and written quotes as required by the policy for all goods and services below the bidding thresholds; maintain documentation to demonstrate the basis for “best value” awards and document the justification for using a sole or single source provider; use the standard “request for quotation” form to solicit written quotes as required by the district’s policy; maintain a master list of verbal quotes and written solicitations received from vendors, and ensure quotes required by the district’s policy have been received and attached to the purchase order.
“In some of the examples we just didn’t have the documentation, so if there was a sole source instance, there’s really only one option out there that aligns with everything that we’re looking for, then we would buy that, but we just didn’t have it written out and attached to the purchase order,” said District Business Manager Joshua W. Hartshorne. “It wasn’t done in advance and it was really the biggest thing that we took away from our meetings with them after the fact was the need to have the documentation in place ahead of time. That’s a quick fix.”
Based on the subsequent meetings regarding findings and noting that the rationale for purchases was there, but the main concern for the district to work in is documentation, a letter sent by Superintendent LaBarr to the Comptroller’s office said the district agreed with the findings in the report and the district’s audit response will also serve as its corrective action plan, which was approved by the board on Jan. 18.
The board will rely on the recommendations from the Finance, Audit, and Facilities Committee on when to issue RFPs, and/or review annual estimates, for professional services in accordance with board policies, to be implemented in Quarter Four of the current school year.
The response also detailed that the district will utilize the RFP process as required by policy when procuring professional services; obtain and document quotes as required by policy, which will be attached to the purchase order for auditing and future reference purposes; maintain documentation for best value, sole source, and single source providers and attach to purchase order for auditing and future reference purposes.
For the last few recommendations, that the district use the standard “request for quotation” form to solicit written quotes as required by the policy and that the purchasing agent should maintain a master list of verbal quotes and written solicitations received from vendors, and ensure quotes required by the policy have been received and attached to the purchase order, the district took immediate action.
According to the district’s response, the “request for quotation” form was antiquated and has been removed from board policies and written quotes shall be attached to purchase orders for auditing and future reference purposes. The requirement for a master list of verbal quotes has been removed from board policy as a master list of vendors is maintained in the district’s accounting software, and verbal and written quotes will be attached to the purchase order, as necessary, for auditing and future reference purposes.
“We are documenting everything in advance now,” Mr. Hartshorne said. “And while we had the rationale, we just didn’t have it attached with it at that point in time. So that’s definitely a big change that we have made and will continue to do moving forward. We’ve been kind of chipping away at that list to make sure we’re complying.”
