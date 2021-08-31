WATERTOWN — Watertown City School District open houses that were scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled due to Jefferson County now being designated a COVID-19 “High/Red” zone by the Centers for Disease Control.
In a message to the community from Tina M. Lane, assistant superintendent for personnel and student services, via ParentSquare, it was noted that the district consulted with medical directors on this decision and it was agreed that this course of action was necessary at this time.
The message also stated the district will continue to update the community regarding other protocols resulting from the designation of the county being a “High/Red” zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.