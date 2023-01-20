Watertown schools seek pre-K program proposals

Sherman Elementary School, 836 Sherman St., Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District is accepting requests for proposals for its 2023-24 pre-kindergarten program.

A request for proposal is an invitation for qualified community-based organizations and individuals to submit applications for offering pre-kindergarten programming for the school year, affiliated with the city school district.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.