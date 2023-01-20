WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District is accepting requests for proposals for its 2023-24 pre-kindergarten program.
A request for proposal is an invitation for qualified community-based organizations and individuals to submit applications for offering pre-kindergarten programming for the school year, affiliated with the city school district.
Programming in pre-kindergarten is “developmentally appropriate,” respecting the age and unique needs of each child. Caring and responsive teachers create welcoming environments for both parents and children.
They understand that a key to success for every child is teacher-student engagement. The classroom experience for students includes a mix of structure and flexibility, helping children form good habits and social skills while also providing them opportunities to make choices, explore, and be creative as they learn through play.
