WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation Monday that one of its students at North Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, along with a district employee, though it was not stated which building the employee worked in.
According to a release from the district, the student was not present in school when contagious.
The district continues to follow the policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of students and employees, and social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place.
According to the release, the district is not permitted to release any additional information about the positive individuals.
