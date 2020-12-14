WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation Monday that a student at Wiley Intermediate School tested positive for COVID-19.
In a notice from the district, it was stated that the student had not been present in school.
The district continues to follow the policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of the students and employees, with social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continuing to be in place.
The district is unable to release additional information about the student.
