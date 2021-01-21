Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A few showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

A few showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.