WATERTOWN — In front of an auditorium full of friends and family, 202 Watertown High School graduating seniors made that walk up the stage, across the stage, and received their high school diploma.
Seniors such as Payten Hall were excited to see all of their hard work finally pay off.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for my whole life, and it’s crazy that it’s actually here,” she said.
She described the moment as being “surreal.”
“It’s an amazing feeling, but it’s bittersweet,” she said.
She will attend Jefferson Community College and major in human services.
“I’m just very proud of myself that I made it through, not a lot of people can say that honestly. I’m proud of myself, my friends, and my peers for how far we made it,” she said.
She will also bring a lot of memories from her time at Watertown High School, she said.
District Superintendent Larry C. Schmiegel said he is very proud of the graduating seniors.
“This is just an exciting culmination of our kids’ hard work over the past 13 years,” he said.
He said he had the chance to sit in senior exit interviews and said the presentations describing where they started, where they are now, and what their future is were “inspiring.”
Another senior, James Dixon, said he is nervous about the future, and is unsure what the future will hold for him.
He said he will remember how much his family and friends have been there for him throughout the years.
“It means I’m fulfilling a goal,” he said of getting his diploma.
Graduating senior Caydan Labouf, said he is also excited.
“It means a lot,” he said.
After graduation, he said initially he will enter the workforce.
