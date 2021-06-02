WATERTOWN — A process that started in January, an audit of the Watertown City School District’s special education department wrapped up a few weeks ago, with results presented to the district’s Board of Education on Tuesday evening.
Auditor Jim Huber reviewed 182 student records from the special education department, approximately 28% of the records. There were two phases in the audit process, and through them Mr. Huber said several patterns emerged that merited a commendation for the special education department, but also some recommendations for consideration.
Mr. Huber explained that when a student is referred for special education programming, there’s a certain timeline to get initial eligibility evaluations done. In almost all cases, they were completed in the appropriate compliant fashion, and he said that’s not an easy task — especially with the number of transitions students had.
Similarly, every three years, once a student is in special education, there are triennial evaluations that need to occur. Sometimes this involves formal evaluations, sometimes it’s more of a summary in written form. Mr. Huber said the special education department has done a nice job ensuring that those get done in a timely fashion, proving the psychologists have been on top of their game.
He also noted that the department in almost all cases provided private notice of meetings to parents weeks in advance, in many cases, and displayed great organization of documents. It also did well noting student strengths and needs so those reading the documents could get a good sense of the students even if they don’t know them.
Along with what the department did well, Mr. Huber shared some recommendations for the future. In the cumulative folders, there should be a signature sheet on which anyone reviewing the records should write their name, the date and the purpose for looking at those records. That was evidenced in some of the folders, but not most of them, so Mr. Huber said he would recommend that practice be done for all cases.
Preschool and students who are school-age taking alternative assessments should have both goals and objectives in their documents. For the school-aged students, there were a good handful that had goals, but no objectives. Mr. Huber said that is an easy fix, but it should occur.
IEPs, or individual education programs, should be individualized to the special education student. There were some IEPs, especially at the high school level, that appeared as Mr. Huber called “cookie cutter.” He’d read the goals of one, and they’d mirror those of another rather than being individualized. Special education staff should be writing goals that are individual to the students.
Aids and other staff in special education should be trained in CPI, Crisis Prevention Institute, which has been around since 1980, Mr. Huber said. It’s a training for staff who work with students who are anxious or hostile or exhibit challenging behavior.
Another recommendation came from a few students who indicated in their IEPs that they had a need for a sign language interpreter. In his audit, Mr. Huber couldn’t see where sign language interpreters were assigned to them. He said in his recommendation there would be for the Watertown district to look at its aids, maybe promote them a certain way to possibly a stipend or pay for some coursework, and then have homegrown interpreters within the district.
