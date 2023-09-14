WATERTOWN — The final curtain has fallen on a local theater icon.
David A. Simmons, 60, Watertown, died Monday morning at Samaritan Medical Center.
The self-taught choreographer began a 26-year, 50-show relationship with Watertown High School and its Select Choir in the fall of 1988 with a production of “Guys & Dolls.”
For more than two decades, Simmons, who was also an actor in local theater, was heavily involved in the Miss New York State Pageant in Watertown. The pageant was held in Watertown from 1982 to 2006. Simmons’s primary purpose for the pageant was choreography, a skill he would later share with Stage Notes and students at WHS.
“David showed up on the scene at Watertown High School one Monday night and I was looking for a choreographer,” recalled Russell J. Faunce, who retired eight years ago from Watertown High School, where he directed the Select Choir Musicals.
“I was looking for a choreographer, and he volunteered,” Faunce said. “And who would have known that night that 26 years later, that he would be the force that he was.”
Faunce was amazed that Simmons was a self-taught choreographer.
“Someone asked me the other day, ‘How is that possible?’” Faunce said. “I don’t know how it’s possible. Dave Simmons made it up as he went along. Maybe because he was self-taught he had a unique way of teaching people who knew nothing about dancing and he had a unique way of making them look good, especially high school boys.”
His skills were also especially evident at the Miss NYS Pageant, Faunce said. Many of those girls had never danced before they appeared on the local stage.
“You had pageant girls who were singers or instrumentalists who had no dance background,” Faunce said. “They started out going in the wrong direction, but by the time he was done with them, he had them looking like a million bucks.”
Faunce said the most memorable Select Choir show he did with Faunce was 1997’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
“It just clicked,” Faunce said. “I don’t know why, but it clicked for everybody.”
After Faunce retired, Simmons would continue his work with youth at Stage Notes. The Watertown-based nonprofit youth theater group was founded by Ticia K. Aumell in 2009. At Stage Notes, Simmons was its choreographer and co-director.
Aumell first worked with Simmons as a WHS Select Choir member more than 30 years ago.
“The minute you worked with David, you knew that he knew what he was doing and that he’s got your best interest in mind,” Aumell said. “I knew that 30 years ago, and I knew that this July about our students.”
In July, Stage Notes presented “Guys and Dolls.” That was the show that Aumell, as a WHS student, was first introduced to Simmons when it was presented by Select Choir in early 1989.
“Fate sometimes plays this terrible game with us,” Aumell said.
She said that Simmons knew that his health was failing this summer.
“He would not stop what he felt was his obligation was to the students of Stage Notes,” she said. “He choreographed everything he intended to choreograph. He was adamant that he was going to do everything he set out to do for those students.”
But Simmons’s talents which he shared with Stage Notes extended beyond dance instruction.
“He also ran the lights for us,” Aumell said. “He sat there at that darn board every night and he was not a well man. Right to the very end, he was not going to let those kids down.”
Faunce and Aumell have been fielding dozens of phone calls since Monday sharing condolences and warm recollections.
“One of the moms reached out to me and said, “He didn’t just teach choreography. He taught so much more. That was probably the best statement I heard, because he did. He taught self-worth and confidence. I heard over and over again: ‘He believed in me when no one else did.’”
Aumell said that Simmons’s legacy can be found in the footsteps of students — literally.
“You go to Watertown High shows, and now Stage Notes, and you think, ‘These guys are so great!’ It’s because of David,” Aumell said, still thinking of Simmons in the present tense. “He makes them comfortable. He’s able to make them trust him. He would never do anything to embarrass them. He would never give them something that would set them up for failure.”
In 2008, Simmons told the Times: “Discipline. That’s one thing that I try to get across to all of them is discipline. You have to be disciplined in anything. That will really help you in your life if you’re disciplined — if you commit to something and you stay committed. It’s such an important thing.”
“I don’t know how he did it,” Aumell said. “To this day, I don’t know how he did it. He just has a way with that age group of making them feel safe and comfortable and able to trust him and trust their bodies to move. It’s really phenomenal.”
