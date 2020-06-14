CARTHAGE — In partnership with Renzi Foodservice, the Central New York Food Bank, Carthage Chamber Area of Commerce and Village Ecumenical Ministries, Urban Mission hosted a Farm to Family Food Box Distribution on Wednesday at the Carthage Farmers Market pavilion.
As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is partnering with national, regional and local suppliers, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat products that are then distributed to those in need. Renzi’s utilized the Farm to Family for this distribution of dairy, meat and produce.
“We had almost 200 families signed up with the first 24 hours when the event was posted on Facebook last Wednesday (June 3),” said event organizer Jeanette A. Turner, chamber executive director.
Organizing the event with a little over a week’s notice took a bit of behind-the-scenes action — getting approval from the chamber board of directors, permission from the village with waiver of fees or permits and arranging for the use of a refrigerated truck.
“I was notified we were going to need a refrigerated truck or we were going to have to cancel the event,” Mrs. Turner said. “I made some calls and Next Generation Creamery owned by the Grimshaws, offered the use of their truck for the day. We are grateful to them for their support.”
Volunteers from the Carthage area, Tina Lanier, Jamie McBride, Erik Svereika, Nancy Rome and Peter Turner, along with volunteers from the Watertown Urban Mission, helped with the distribution of pre-boxed food, which was done drive-up style.
“We ended up serving about 208 families, and the remaining dairy items were taken to the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry,” Mrs. Turner said.
