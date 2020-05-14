WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District has begun seeking nominations for candidates for induction in the district’s Hall of Achievement in 2020.
Established in 2001 to “recognize and celebrate the achievements of Watertown High School graduates by honoring those who have attained a hight level of distinction in their lives and provide positive role models for students of the district,” the hall has inducted 51 graduates, with the last group being named in 2014. The plaques for each inductee are displayed in the lobby of Case Middle School.
Eligible applicants, living or deceased, must have graduated from 2010 or prior and have demonstrated an outstanding or unique contribution or level of service to their community, profession or any other good cause at the local, regional, national or international level. For candidates attending Watertown City Schools from 1865 to 1945, the graduation requirement may be waived.
“We are excited to be able to welcome a new group of inductees later this year,” said committee chair Rande Richardson. “As it has been a period of time since the last nomination opportunity, we are hopeful that we will see a diverse and wide-ranging mix. We know that our graduates have led by example in their local communities and beyond. In recognizing the achievements of WHS graduates, we help inspire our current students to pursue their dreams and pursuits without limits.”
Anyone, except the individual himself, may nominate a candidate. Nomination forms are available on the district’s website at www.watertowncsd.org, by contacting the district office at 315-785-3705 or by email at mgravelle@watertowncsd.org.
Applications must be postmarked by June 15. The committee plans to announce inductees this summer and have a ceremony by year’s end.
