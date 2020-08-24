WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District Hall of Achievement Committee has announced that it is extending its time frame to accept nominations for candidates for induction.
Applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, Oct. 30.
The committee plans to announce inductees by the end of the year and have a ceremony in the spring.
Eligible applicants, living or deceased, must have graduated in 2010 or prior and have demonstrated outstanding and/or unique contributions and/or levels of service to their communities, professions and/or any other good causes at the local, regional, national or international levels.
For candidates attending Watertown City Schools from 1865-1945, the graduation requirement may be waived. Anyone may nominate a candidate for this distinction, except the individual themselves.
Nomination forms are available on the Watertown City School District’s website at www.watertowncsd.org, by contacting the district office at (315) 785-3705, or by email at mgravelle@watertowncsd.org.
