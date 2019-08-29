With the start of the new school year rapidly approaching, the Watertown City School District is preparing to welcome incoming students with open arms — and houses.
The district’s five elementary schools will host students from kindergarten to fourth grade from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Wiley Intermediate School will host students in grades 5 and 6 the following night from 5 to 6 p.m.
During the open house, students and their families will be able to explore school buildings, visit classrooms and meet with teachers before the district’s formal opening on Thursday.
Case Middle School’s open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and Watertown High School’s open house at 5 p.m. Sept. 26.
For more information about the open houses, contact Patti LaBarr at (315) 785-3705 or plabarr@watertowncsd.org.
