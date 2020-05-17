WATERTOWN — In a continued effort to serve students and families amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Watertown City School District has partnered with Purposity, an app that allows staff to enter the needs of students and then notify the community to help meet them.
With a name derived from a combination of purpose and generosity, the Purposity app allows community members to quickly and easily lend a hand to students in need. By signing up, individuals are sent one weekly notification with specific needs: it might be a jacket for a student in one of the schools or needed household essentials for a family. The individual then decides if they want to help, which they can do in a few clicks, right from their phone.
“I am in awe of all the wonderful things that our staff are doing to support the students, families, and community that we serve during this unprecedented time,” said Patti LaBarr, Watertown City School District Superintendent of Schools, in a statement. “The staff and community want to continue to meet the needs of our students and families. Through our partnership with Purposity, we hope that this process will make it easier for all of us to join together while we are physically apart to continue to make a difference.”
Whether it be non-perishable food items, hygiene items or school supplies, community members can make a local impact while still observing pandemic safety measures. Once an individual has decided to send an item to someone in need, Purposity then ships the item directly.
Purposity is a nonprofit app, meaning that all donations are tax deductible. Based on location, users can see requests closest to them and follow their favorite organizations.
Those who download the app receive an alert with a link to a story of an individual in need and can then choose to meet that need right on their phone. The requested item is in the hands of the organization in just a few days.
To join the movement to support the Watertown City School District, download the app from the App Store or Google Play and follow the Watertown City School District.
