What are lithium-ion batteries, and how do they catch fire?

An e-bike parked between a Nissan Rogue SUV and a Honda Pilot SUV caught on fire and destroyed both vehicles on 10th Avenue in Brooklyn on July 17. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

Chances are, you probably own a device powered by lithium-ion batteries. The energy source is convenient for its ability to pack a lot of charge into a slim package. Lithium-ion batteries are considered safe and used by many, but it’s important to be aware of potential safety threats.

On July 20, a Tampa children’s clinic was evacuated due to damaged lithium-ion batteries that released highly flammable hydrogen gas, injuring three. Off-gassing, or gas leakage, is just one of the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.