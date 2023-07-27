What are lithium-ion batteries, and how do they catch fire?

CHAUMONT — Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management lifted a shelter-in-place order af…
Chances are, you probably own a device powered by lithium-ion batteries. The energy source is convenient for its ability to pack a lot of charge into a slim package. Lithium-ion batteries are considered safe and used by many, but it’s important to be aware of potential safety threats.
On July 20, a Tampa children’s clinic was evacuated due to damaged lithium-ion batteries that released highly flammable hydrogen gas, injuring three. Off-gassing, or gas leakage, is just one of the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries.
Last month, four people were killed in a fire at an e-bike store in New York, and officials said lithium-ion batteries sparked the blaze. And per the FAA, as of June 14, there have been 464 incidents involving smoke, fire or extreme heat on planes due to lithium batteries since March 3, 2006.
Lithium-ion batteries power items such as smartphones, laptops, electric scooters and bikes, e-cigarettes, wheelchairs, smoke alarms, toys and cars. They’re lightweight, contain high energy density and recharge easily, the Department of Energy says. But the battery’s popularity and ease of use make it all the more important for users to look out for potential dangers, according to David Dittman, Tampa Fire Rescue training chief.
“If not used correctly, or if damaged, these batteries can catch on fire or explode,” he said.
Dittman said the explosive nature of lithium-ion battery blazes, in combination with the threat of electrocution, make it especially difficult for firefighters to manage the scene. During an event in June, he trained the rest of Tampa Fire Rescue on how to respond to the perils of lithium-ion battery fires.
Lithium-ion batteries are made up of lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the battery, lithium ions move from the anode to the cathode, creating an electric current that charges our devices, the Department of Energy says.
But when the battery’s internal mechanisms fail, it can cause thermal runaway — “potentially causing a fire or explosion that is very difficult to control or extinguish,” Dittman said. Thermal runaway refers to the phenomenon when the battery short circuits, causing a chain reaction. This short circuit generates heat, and that heat can transfer to neighboring battery cells, leading to a cascade.
The heat also converts the battery cell’s internal components into a flammable, toxic gas. When the gas pressurizes and eventually bursts out, there’s a distinct popping sound, Dittman said. And when that gas finds an ignition source, a battery fire or explosion can occur.
Even after lithium-ion battery fires have been extinguished, the battery cells could reignite, he said.
If you happen to notice a battery emitting an odor, changing in color or shape, heating up, leaking or making odd noises, stop using it, he said. If it’s safe to do so, move the device containing the battery away from anything that might catch fire. When a lithium-ion battery swells, that indicates it’s been damaged.
Make sure to dispose of lithium-ion batteries in special bins, so they don’t set fire to landfills, experts say. Here’s where to get rid of batteries in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
If a minor fire has already broken out — smaller than the size of a wastepaper basket — and you have a fire extinguisher nearby, Dittman recommends attempting to put out the flames.
Otherwise, move out of the area and call 911 immediately, he said.
