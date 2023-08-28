PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith’s College’s fall semester started Tuesday. As classes gear up, the college is still developing its plan for moving forward without the Fedcap affiliation it was working on for more than a year, it is overhauling how it operates in an effort to slash expenses, and it is consolidating duties to deal with a significant reduction in staff.

The college is a major employer and economic driver in this area. There are many people currenty living in the Tri-Lakes region who moved to attend the college and decided to stay. Its students live in the community, its staff research the Adirondack climate and its alumni work or own businesses all over the region. It’s been struggling financially amid at least a decade of enrollment decline.

