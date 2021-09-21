Wiley Intermediate School placed under brief lockout following report of suspicious person
- WATERTOWN — Harold T. Wiley Intermediate School was placed under a lockout at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday following a 911 alert from a citizen of a “suspicious person heading in the vicinity of Wiley,” according to a notice sent from City School District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr via Parent Square. All athletes outdoors on the main campus were brought into school buildings and local law enforcement responded quickly to the situation. The lockout was lifted about 10 minutes later when all staff and students were deemed safe. City police confirmed there was no threat after also checking the area around Knickerbocker Elementary School. “Thank you to the Watertown Police Department for their prompt and professional response,” the superintendent’s notice reads. “Their investigation of this matter continues.”
