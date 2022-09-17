Williamstown native, Sea Grant specialist recognized by Women of Fisheries

New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal holds an adult lake trout aboard a research vessel on Lake Ontario. Photo by: USGS Lake Ontario Biological Station .

OSWEGO - New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal has recently been recognized by Women of Fisheries as one of six co-authors on an article on lake trout stocking into Lake Ontario. The article was published in the Journal of Great Lakes Research. Women of Fisheries, Inc. is a Florida-based nonprofit organization of more than 1,700 women that aims to connect, support, and amplify the voices of women in fisheries science.

Women of Fisheries posted recognition of Furgal’s work with collaborators from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and University of Vermont to evaluate the post-stocking status and dispersal of juvenile lake trout released into Lake Ontario. That posting appeared as the “August Research Highlight: Stocking, key to recovery of a native top predator” on Aug. 8, at womenoffisheries.org/.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.