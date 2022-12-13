MASSENA — About five years ago, when local students were asked to participate in a patriotic essay contest sponsored locally by VFW Post 1143 in Massena, there were two entries.
What a difference five years makes.
“The elementary schools are very supportive and we ended up with 94 entries, which is fantastic. So, you can see how much it’s grown,” VFW Post 1143 Scholarship Chair Frani Marcil said Wednesday as she honored the latest winners in the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests.
The Patriot’s Pen essay contest was open to students in grades six through eight who were enrolled in public, private or parochial schools, or a home study program in Massena, St. Lawrence, Madrid-Waddington, Salmon River, Brushton-Moira, Norwood-Norfolk, and Malone central schools, as well as Trinity Catholic School and Holy Name of Jesus Academy in Massena.
The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief. The 2022-23 theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
This year’s winners were Sumer Ayotte (first place), Sadie Ayotte (second place), and honorable mention winners Zoey St. Thomas, Reagan Hayes, Ava Smith, Danyka Barse and Abigail Cameron.
The first place winner receives a $100 check from the post and auxiliary, and the second place winner receives a $50 check.
Ms. Marcil said she can send one entry for every 15 local entries to the district for judging. So, this year’s first and second place and honorable mention winners have all been sent forward. She said she’ll know the results in January.
The voice of Democracy audio essay contest is open to students in grades nine through 12. Information and applications are sent to the guidance office in each school, where they’re distributed to the classrooms. The 2022-23 theme was “Why is the Veteran Important?”
“For the first time since I’ve been doing this, we had three entries for the Voice of Democracy,” Ms. Marcil said. “They have to show their written essay, and then they have to do an audio.”
Sophia Guerard took first place and received a gold medal, followed by Nekoda Barse in second place with a silver medal and Aubrey Plumadore in third place with a bronze medal
The first place winner receives a $200 check from the post and auxiliary, while the second place winner receives a $100 check and the third place winner receives a $50 check.
“It’s a job for them, but they did a great job,” Ms. Marcil said of the winners. “I’m pleased with all the support. I know the teachers help us out a lot, but the parents need to, also.”
